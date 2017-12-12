Zendaya Just Nailed Five Fierce Looks in One Day

How do you kick off the day after a whirlwind morning of Golden Globes nominations? With a golden glow, of course. InStyle’s covergirl, Zendaya, hit the streets of New York City Monday morning as if she was on a catwalk, strutting around the city in five stunning looks in just one day.

After her film, The Greatest Showman, racked up three nominations, she stepped out in a Giuseppe di Morabito gold coat dress, metallic Paul Andrew stilettos heels and palmed a Bieber-Davis gold bag. "My very own GOLDEN GLOBE,” Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, captioned a shot of her in the golden look on Instagram, which showed her with a fresh makeup glow as well. And that was just the beginning of the starlet’s NYC style show.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

After wrapping up her appearance on Today, Zendaya brought more pops of color as she slipped into a vibrant, orange, polka-dot Mary Katrantzou dress paired with a matching jacket and Casadei pumps. It was another fitting choice for the press day, given that she was chatting about her role as a trapeze artist in the fantasy flick.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

For her third morning look, she kept her soft curls swooped to the side and pulled off another bold look effortlessly. This time around, Zendaya strolled along in an off-the-shoulder striped Stella Jean top tucked into a high-waist orange and pink Monkey Art skirt from the brand for her appearance on Live! with Kelly & Ryan. Rather than change up her kicks, she rocked the same Casadei pumps that she did with the second outfit, which complemented this one just as well.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Later on in the day, the actress braved the chilly New York City temps in a sleeveless ensemble. She stepped out in a light blue floral Chloé jumpsuit, which she paired with a light brown leather vest from the designer and coordinating Pierre Hardy heeled booties.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images

Zendaya finished off her day in a very festive look. Roach styled the star in a shimmering green double-breasted Marni coat, which featured a houndstooth lapel. She finished off the look with black lace-up Casadei boots.

We can’t wait to see what this fashionista will wear to the Golden Globes!