21 Times Birthday Girl Zendaya Slayed Us with Her Selfies

Happy birthday, Zendaya! The former Disney star turns 21 years old today and we can bet she'll be sharing snippets of her festivities on her popular Instagram feed.

The young performer is known for her abilities to act, sing, dance, and even design shoes, but she's recently been making a name for herself as a defender against Internet bullies. Whether it's championing makeup-free selfies or standing up for her parents, Zendaya isn't afraid to speak her mind in an admirable manner that often belies her years.

The Disney star's strength is just being one among her fans, empowering them when they're down and doling out helpful beauty advice when they need it (have you checked out her amazing brows?). We're not surprised, then, that her dedicated fans celebrated when she got her first major role in a motion picture in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I'm very excited about what the future holds for me in the big screen world," she told InStyle. "It's something that I've always been passionate about and it's slowly coming to and it's really happening."

RELATED: Zendaya Was Just as Confused Over the Babyfoot Foot Peel as You

Celebrate the star's special day with 21 of her stunning selfies. Happy birthday, Zendaya!

🌞 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

🐞 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

🦁 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

🏆 A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:36pm PDT

Carefree...free of care A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 26, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

Throwback to that one time in Paris @luxurylaw A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 29, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

Snap A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 31, 2016 at 3:34pm PDT

🇧🇷 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 26, 2016 at 10:19am PDT

B/W A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 13, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

Don't mean to toot my own horn but I had my face beat right😏 #toottoot A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 30, 2015 at 11:15pm PDT

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 5, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

It's not lunch without a small Iphone photoshoot 😂 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 3, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

🏆 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 24, 2015 at 4:49pm PDT

Catch the light😂 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jul 11, 2015 at 1:48pm PDT

Close up A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Jun 29, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

When you catch that good light😏 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 28, 2015 at 12:11pm PDT

When your makeup's on fleek but your hair could use some love😂 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 21, 2015 at 2:33pm PDT

Taking over the @MaterialGirl insta for a little meet&greet today @Macys headed there now😘😘 A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 16, 2015 at 9:40am PDT

Morning selfie (ask and you shall receive😜😂) A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 10, 2015 at 8:42am PDT

*Pulls from selfie archives* @chopard A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Mar 22, 2015 at 3:33pm PDT