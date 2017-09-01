21 Times Birthday Girl Zendaya Slayed Us with Her Selfies

BY: Hana Asbrink
September 1, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Happy birthday, Zendaya! The former Disney star turns 21 years old today and we can bet she'll be sharing snippets of her festivities on her popular Instagram feed.

The young performer is known for her abilities to act, sing, dance, and even design shoes, but she's recently been making a name for herself as a defender against Internet bullies. Whether it's championing makeup-free selfies or standing up for her parents, Zendaya isn't afraid to speak her mind in an admirable manner that often belies her years.

The Disney star's strength is just being one among her fans, empowering them when they're down and doling out helpful beauty advice when they need it (have you checked out her amazing brows?). We're not surprised, then, that her dedicated fans celebrated when she got her first major role in a motion picture in this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"I'm very excited about what the future holds for me in the big screen world," she told InStyle. "It's something that I've always been passionate about and it's slowly coming to and it's really happening."

Celebrate the star's special day with 21 of her stunning selfies. Happy birthday, Zendaya!

🌞

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

🐞

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

🦁

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

🏆

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Carefree...free of care

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Throwback to that one time in Paris @luxurylaw

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Snap

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

🇧🇷

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

B/W

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Don't mean to toot my own horn but I had my face beat right😏 #toottoot

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

It's not lunch without a small Iphone photoshoot 😂

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

🏆

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Catch the light😂

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Close up

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

When you catch that good light😏

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

When your makeup's on fleek but your hair could use some love😂

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Taking over the @MaterialGirl insta for a little meet&greet today @Macys headed there now😘😘

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Morning selfie (ask and you shall receive😜😂)

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

*Pulls from selfie archives* @chopard

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

