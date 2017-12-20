Zendaya Alights the Red Carpet in Moschino Butterfly-Inspired Dress

It's a bird... it's a plane... it's... Zendaya!

The 21-year-old actress spread her sartorial wings quite literally at the Sydney premiere of The Greatest Showman in Australia on Wednesday. Working the red carpet alongside her A-list co-stars, Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron, Zendaya turned heads in a bold, butterfly-inspired creation from maximalist fashion icon Moschino.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty

The one-shoulder gown featured patterns mimicking those of an orange and black monarch butterfly. Elaborate ruching and a large structured wing that extended across the bodice completed her zoological look. A single thigh-high slit that revealed her long, lean (human) legs and a pair of strappy black heels, kept the former Disney Channel star's wild ensemble from feeling too costume-y.

Don Arnold/WireImage

In the hair and makeup departments, Zendaya opted to let her colorful getup take center stage—not that she had much choice in the matter! Subtle yellow eyeshadow, a dewy natural lip, and an elegant chignon complete with vintage-inspired finger waves complemented her show-stopping gown.

Now that's how you soar!