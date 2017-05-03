Zendaya Has Bruno Mars's Swagger Down Perfectly on Lip Sync Battle

Forget Beyoncé’s guest appearance on the battle of the Tatums; Zendaya’s Lip Sync Battle this week might just be the best one yet. The actress faces off against her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom Holland on Sunday, and her impression of Bruno Mars is so good, it could be mistaken for the singer himself.

Zendaya dons a red button-up shirt, matching shorts, white hat, and heavy chain necklace to channel the star for a rendition of his song “24K Magic.” The Disney star tucks her strands up into her baseball cap to create a fairly close resemblance to Mars, but that’s not the only reason she slayed this impersonation. Zendaya has his movements down to a science and dances around the stage like we thought only Mars could.

Damn, who knew Zendaya had these moves? Even Holland was impressed and cheered on his competitor during the epic performance.

Watch the preview clip at top and tune in to the special Lip Sync Battle episode on MTV this Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET—just before the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards.