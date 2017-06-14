Zendaya Turns a Breezy Summer Sundress into a Red Carpet Win

by: Olivia Bahou
June 14, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

The ruffled off-the-shoulder frock is still among the hottest silhouettes of the summer, and Zendaya found a way to turn the warm-weather style into a red carpet–worthy win. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star stepped out for a photocall in Madrid, Spain, in a light blue Jonathan Simkhai dress that we’d love to wear to our next summer wedding.

The frock featured a cascading ruffled neckline that flowed down her side and was almost strapless, save for two skinny straps holding it up. The pretty periwinkle gown (shop a similar style here) also featured a tasteful cutout at her right rib and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. Zendaya paired the dress with blue sequined pumps from Rihanna's collaboration with Manolo Blahnik ($1,295; manoloblahnik.com), a wavy hairstyle, and hoop earrings. If you love her look, check out another similar, winning style here.

Her Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, went more casual for the event, rocking a blue blazer, white tee, low-rise jeans, and Nike sneakers.

As for the film, while Zendaya stars alongside Holland, she won’t be playing his love interest, Mary Jane Watson. The actress will be playing a character named Michelle, who we know little about.

We’ll have to catch Spider-Man: Homecoming when it hits theaters on July 7 to find out.

