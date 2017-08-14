Zendaya Encouraged Young People to Take a Stand During Her 2017 Teen Choice Awards Speech

Zendaya is leading the charge as one of Hollywood's most vocal young activists.

After speaking out against the Charlottesville protests over the weekend, the star furthered her message during the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star used her acceptance speech for her Choice Summer Movie Actress win to speak out directly to young people about their power for a better future.

"With all the injustice and the hatred and everything that is happening not only in the world, but in our country right now, I need all you young people, I need all you guys to be educated, I need you to listen, I need you to pay attention," Zendaya stated, according to Just Jared.

VIDEO: 10 of the Best Zendaya Instagrams

She encouraged the next generation to stand up for what they believe is right, and against any wrongdoings. "And I need you to go ahead and understand that you have a voice and it is OK to use it when you see something bad happening, she said. "So make sure that you stay educated and that you do not let people tell you what you think you should feel. Because you are the leaders, you're the future leaders of the world, you're the future presidents, the future senators, and you guys are the ones who are gonna make this world better."

RELATED: When I Grow Up, I Want to Be Zendaya

We'll be using Zendaya's powerful words to keep us inspired all week.