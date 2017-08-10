Zedd Says His Relationship with Selena Gomez Changed His Life

Back in 2015, after Selena Gomez broke things off with on-again off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber and before she starting dating her current “Starboy” The Weeknd, the songstress was in a relationship with a lesser-known musician: Zedd.

Gomez and the Russian-German DJ collaborated on the song and music video for “I Want You to Know,” which came out in 2015, and soon after it emerged that the two had been seeing each other in private. Like all things Selena Gomez-related, it quickly blew up online, and while the former Disney star was used to such levels of attention, Zedd was not quite as accustomed to the interest in his private life.

“Reporters were calling my parents. People were hacking my friends’ phones. I was pissed. [Though] I kind of knew what I was getting myself into,” he said in a new Billboard interview, in which he opens up about the short relationship.

“She is one of the most talked about people in the world, but I had no idea how much that would change my life,” he said.

We can imagine that dating Selena Gomez is life-changing in more ways than one.