Zayn Isn't Letting an Injury Keep Him from Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik isn't about to let anything come between him and spending time with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Case in point: The former One Direction heartthrob recently injured his foot and sparked concern when he was spotted in a wheelchair with his left foot clad only in a sock.

While the Brit's rep assured fans that "Zayn injured his foot, but is fine," in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the 24-year-old was the picture of devotion as the wheelchair-bound singer opted to visit his supermodel love's apartment on Saturday despite the injury.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

The "Still Got Time" hitmaker set the bar high for other boyfriends as he was wheeled to Hadid's apartment by an assistant over the weekend. Dressed casually in a graphic T-shirt with red piping and ripped light-wash jeans, and with only one shoe on his non-injured foot, Malik looked eager to visit with Gigi, who rang in her 22nd birthday with the ex-boy bander just last week.

We don't think this pair could get any cuter.