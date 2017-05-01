Zayn Isn't Letting an Injury Keep Him from Gigi Hadid

May 1, 2017
BY: Lara Walsh

Zayn Malik isn't about to let anything come between him and spending time with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Case in point: The former One Direction heartthrob recently injured his foot and sparked concern when he was spotted in a wheelchair with his left foot clad only in a sock.

While the Brit's rep assured fans that "Zayn injured his foot, but is fine," in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the 24-year-old was the picture of devotion as the wheelchair-bound singer opted to visit his supermodel love's apartment on Saturday despite the injury.

The "Still Got Time" hitmaker set the bar high for other boyfriends as he was wheeled to Hadid's apartment by an assistant over the weekend. Dressed casually in a graphic T-shirt with red piping and ripped light-wash jeans, and with only one shoe on his non-injured foot, Malik looked eager to visit with Gigi, who rang in her 22nd birthday with the ex-boy bander just last week.

We don't think this pair could get any cuter.

