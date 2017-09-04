Update: Zayn Malik is Now Completely Bald

No hair, don't care!

Zayn Malik isn't afraid to go bold in the hair department. He's been a blond, a brunette, and everything in between, but the former One Direction member has never been so...well, bald.

According to People, the singer is currently spending Labor Day weekend with girlfriend Gigi Hadid and both of their moms at Yolanda Hadid's new horse farm in rural Pennsylvania. Malik's mom Trisha has been documenting the foursome's cute getaway on Instagram, including the aftermath of Zayn taking a Bic to his handsome head.

You know what they say! When in Pennsylvania...

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYhGDMyhCqZ/ ❤️Eid Mubarak to everyone... #BlessedDay A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 1, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

In a sweet sepia-toned selfie, Trisha can be seen planting a big wet one on her 24 year old son's freshly-shaved scalp, while Gigi smiles beside him. The proud mom captioned the 'gram with only three red heart emojis.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYlb6AOhNKf/ ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Trisha Malik💋 (@trishamalik1069) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Looking good, fam!