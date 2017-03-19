Zayn Malik Reveals His and Gigi's Sweet Nicknames

Zayn Malik Reveals His and Gigi's Sweet Nicknames
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Shop This Post
March 19, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: InStyle Staff

In an interview published this weekend, Zayn Malik got real with The Sunday Times Style, opening up about everything from his struggles with anxiety and an eating disorder to his adorable relationship with Gigi Hadid—right down to the special nicknames they have for each other.

"I call her Gee, she calls me Zee,” Malik revealed, “There's some other nicknames too, but I'll keep those private." (We found out last week, thanks to Gigi’s video interview of “Zee” that the two are also wont to call each other “baby.” He also spoke about a foiled plot he cooked up to surprise his beloved while she was in Paris for Fashion Week. "She didn't know I was coming," he said. "I went up to the suite to knock on the door…But my number had changed to European on her phone, so it wasn't much of a surprise in the end. She played along with it, though."

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Couple Moments

On a more serious note, in the same sit-down, Zayn confirmed he’s in a much better place emotionally than when he parted ways with One Direction in 2015. "I now have no problem with anxiety," Malik explained. "It was something I was dealing with in the band."

The singer’s public candor about his mental health issues has clearly helped a lot of fans to face their own demons. "People saw strength in that, and they didn't seem to expect it from a guy, but they expect it from a female, which to me is crazy. We're all human. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don't believe that there should be a struggle with anything that's the truth."

RELATED: 9 Things We Just Learned About Zayn Malik, Thanks to Gigi Hadid

Well said, Zee.

The Latest in Video

First Look: Victoria Beckham Creates Our Inner Child's Fantasy Wardrobe For Target
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top