Is Zayn Malik’s New Tattoo a Tribute to Girlfriend Gigi Hadid?

Things have really been heating up between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as of late.

Last week, the top model publicly wished her longtime boyfriend a happy birthday with a seriously sweet message on Instagram, and just days later was spotted wearing a ring on that finger while out in New York City. And now, it appears as if the "Pillowtalk" singer might be making a romantic gesture of his own with the latest addition to his collection of tattoos.

Malik was photographed in the Big Apple yesterday sporting some fresh ink on his right hand that spelled out the word "love" in cursive across his knuckles. The tat was just visible as he made his way through the streets in a ripped black and orange sweatshirt, skinny jeans, and black leather boots.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

VIDEO: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Couple Moments

Does her new piece of jewelry and his recent tattoo mean that there are wedding bells in the couple's future? Only time will tell for this good looking pair.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid’s Birthday Message to Zayn Malik Will Make You Tear Up

Either way, we have a feeling that Malik is quite the romantic.