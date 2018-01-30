Zayn Malik Totally Matched His Shoes to Gigi Hadid’s Outfit

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are not messing around when it comes to their date night style. The couple stepped out on Monday in New York City looking perfectly color-coordinated for a night out, matching their looks from head to toe.

The supermodel dressed down in a black hoodie (shop similar here) and matching pants with baby blue detailing at the waist. She fittingly paired the outfit with a long periwinkle coat, matching colored glasses, and black slides with a white and blue eye on the right foot.

Splash News

Her boyfriend clearly got the dressing memo, echoing her look in all black, from his tee to his bomber jacket and pants. Like Hadid, Malik threw on a pair of tiny tinted shades (his were yellow). But the sweetest detail might just be his baby blue sneakers, which perfectly coordinated with his girlfriend’s outfit.

Clearly, these two are on the same page, style-wise and beyond.