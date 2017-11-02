Zayn Malik Lives on a Farm with Horses and Feeds His Own Cows

Zayn Malik has, in my opinion, elevated taste, and when he’s not wearing Tom Ford, he's likely sporting something Valentino or Prada.

So you’d expect him to live somewhere remarkably chic, like a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed mid-century modern concrete home or, like, a penthouse in N.Y.C., right?

Very, very wrong.

In a new interview with Billboard, we learned that as of late the 24-year-old former One Direction star lives on a farm, in rural Pennsylvania, with animals.

“[The farm] is just out of the way and feels grounded,” he told Billboard. “There’s not a lot of things around. I do a lot of farm work.”

“I take the horses out and feed the cows and that kind of stuff. It’s cool, I’ve always been interested in animals,” he added.

Interesting! He revealed that the rural home comes with a private studio, and it reminds him of the English countryside, where he grew up.

The down-home life is a sharp turn from his days on the road, which he explained led him to an eating disorder in his 2016 book Zayn. “I’d just go for days—sometimes two or three days straight—without eating anything at all,” he wrote. “Food was something I could control, so I did.”

According to the magazine, Zayn’s relationship with his supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid has “deepened,” so it sounds as though these two are in it for the long haul.

In case you forgot, Gigi herself is a major fan of horses, so we’re sure she’s digging his new retreat.

❤️No better feeling then watching your child do what they love....... #Gratitude #PerfectSaturday with my love @gigihadid #FarmLife #BackInTheSaddle #HorseLovers A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Can we stop by?