A Zara Documentary Is Happening for All You Fast-Fashion Fans

Add this to your list of Things You Can’t Wait for This Fall (right after cozy sweaters and—just admit it—pumpkin spice everything): A new documentary about Zara is in the works.

The film, dubbed Zara: The Story of the World’s Richest Man, will offer an intimate look inside the fast-fashion retailer—from the Spanish brand’s humble beginnings to its current day-to-day operations (and impending global takeover).

VIDEO: See Bella Hadid Posing for InStyle's August Cover

It should be noted that the film’s title is no hyperbole. In case you missed it, Zara founder Amancio Ortega was indeed the richest man in the world at one point back in fall 2016, when he overtook Bill Gates the Great himself.

While we don’t have the full film deets just yet, we can at least tell you this: The film’s official synopsis promises interviews with “Zara insiders” and even footage from hidden cameras:

What's the secret of the success of Zara and how did the brand manage to bring fashion to an affordable price? Our journalists infiltrated the world of the retail store to bring you all the answers and scoops. The documentary includes hidden cameras, interviews with Zara insiders, and unique footage of Armancio Ortega, founder and self-made man behind the empire of the greatest prêt-à-porter industry.

So gird your loins and trust that this documentary will be a must-see.