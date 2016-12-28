Zach Galifianakis Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Wife Quinn Lundberg

Zach Galifianakis officially has a family of four. The Baskets star, 47, and his wife, Quinn Lundberg, have welcomed their second child.

People reports, based on a birth certificate, the Hangover star is now a dad to a baby boy named Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg. The little one wasn't a holiday surprise for the private couple, though. Rufus was actually born on Nov. 7, in Los Angeles.

Galifianakis and Quinn are also parents to a 3-year-old son, whose name still hasn't publicly been revealed. The actor even waited to reveal that tyke's gender until a year after his birth (not surprising considering they haven't formally announced Rufus's birth just yet). "We have a boy!," he said during a 2014 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding, "I think fatherhood is just the greatest thing, it really really is."

Although the thesp is known for keeping his private life private, he opened up about his son after that as well, telling Conan O'Brien that he's a "strict" parent, during a sit-down on Conan earlier this year.

"He's 2 and right now I have him on a strict exercise routine," he joked. "When he gets out of the crib it's 50 push-ups right away. To have a really fit 2-year-old and to show that he can kick other 2-year-olds' butts is really important."

At least little Rufus will always be able to rely on his big brother to protect him.