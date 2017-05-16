Zac Efron's Going to Play One of History's Most Terrifying Serial Killers

Alexander Tamargo/Getty for Paramount Pictures
May 16, 2017 @ 9:00 AM
BY: Meghan Overdeep

Zac Efron has officially left his High School Musical roots in the dust.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hunky Baywatch star has signed on to star as Ted Bundy (yes, that Ted Bundy) in the upcoming psychological thriller, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The film chronicles the downfall of one of the world's most iconic serial killers from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, who ultimately turned him in to the police. Bundy, who was both handsome and charismatic, confessed to killing 30 women committed in seven states between 1974 and 1978. After receiving three death sentences, he was executed in Florida in 1989.

"Zac is perfect casting, as he can play both the depth and the charm that this guy had in equal measures, and which allowed him to manipulate these women in such a terrifying way," producer Michael Costigan tells Deadline. "We think in the vein of Nightcrawler or even The Jinx, we are making a psychological thriller that will resonate deeply with audiences."

This is going to be good.

