These Photos of a Young, HOT Stephen Colbert Will Leave You Shook

Move aside young Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau, we’ve uncovered a new retro political hottie, and his name is Stephen Tyrone Colbert.

At 53, Colbert is a distinguished and be-spectacled gentleman who bears a likeness to Full House alum Bob Saget—but back in the day, Mr. Colbert was pure fire.

Meet young Stephen Colbert (aka your Thirsty Thursday personified):

Hiiii.

https://twitter.com/koriebrayngurz/status/887085727074447363 10/10 would let young Stephen Colbert ruin my life pic.twitter.com/PXD1bL1e58 — corie brangers (@koriebrayngurz) July 17, 2017

Is this Stephen Colbert or a young Robert Downey Jr.?

https://twitter.com/0xUID/status/865366996501889024 Young Stephen Colbert looks like young Robert Downey Jr. pic.twitter.com/zZJupdYPgW — Anis (@0xUID) May 19, 2017

Those suspenders! That scarf! That look of youthful wonder! *Swoon*.

https://twitter.com/JaydeBlackmar/status/863838562017394688 Whenever I’m sad I look at photos of young Stephen Colbert and everything is okay. pic.twitter.com/mRuWwaxK4T — Jayde, the Jester (@JaydeBlackmar) May 14, 2017

While we’re on the topic, though, there’s something else you need to see…

Are you ready?

It may blow your mind.

The chances of recovery are slim to none.

It will completely change the way you see political satire.

Behold, young Jon Stewart:

https://twitter.com/philsadelphia/status/862646508537208832 young jon stewart could leave me on read at 2:46 and respond at 9:03 and i would reply at 9:02 pic.twitter.com/wOTYjCwnGP — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) May 11, 2017

SHOOK.