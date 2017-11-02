Young Mark Ruffalo Is the Ultimate Thirsty Thursday Treat

Guys, we need to talk about young Mark Ruffalo.

First off, as I’m sure you’re less than surprised to discover, the 49-year-old heartthrob didn’t just grow into his looks, he’s always been hot—like really, really hot.

On Thursday morning, Ruffalo re-defined the term Thirsty Thursday when he posted a shirtless throwback that had us panting at our desks. You ready?

#tbt A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

If Just Like Heaven were ever to spawn a sequel, we think it should revolve around this photo. Just Like Heaven 2: Young Mark Ruffalo Is Too Sexy for This World—a little clunky, but we’ll workshop it.

But OK, all hotness aside, can we discuss how much Mr. Ruffalo looks like another action star—a rather sly one … ?

Yep, vintage Ruffalo reminds us of Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone. You see it, right?

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images; markruffalo/Instagram

If time travel becomes possible, our first stop will be the Foxcatcher star’s door. TRUST.