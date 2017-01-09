See Yourself in Chrissy Teigen's Golden Globes Makeup—No Glam Squad Required

A few things still fresh in our minds following last night's Golden Globes? Meryl Streep's beyond-empowering speech, the countless honors picked up by La La Land, and the insanely glamorous makeup looks that lined the red carpet. Gorgeous looks like Chrissy Teigen's statement lip will be fresh in our minds for months on end, but before we go the total DIY route and attempt the effect on ourselves, the YouCam Makeup app offers a try-before-you-buy the two Becca Beach Tint Lip Shimmer Soufflés ($24; sephora.com) Teigen's makeup artist Mary Phillips used to create the color. We've partnered with everyone's favorite beauty-centric editing app to bring the prettiest looks from last night's Golden Globe Awards directly to your phone.

courtesy

Begin by either snapping a selfie, or choosing one you want to edit, and once you're all set, thumb your way over to the Celebrity category to see the InStyle makeup filters. From there, you can try on Chrissy Teigen's burgundy pout, Lily Collins's pink eyeshadow, or Kerry Washington's dramatic vampy lip. The YouCam technology aligns the makeup with your facial features so well, your friends will swear it's the handiwork of a makeup artist.

VIDEO: Best Beauty Looks at the Golden Globes

Once you've decided on a look, our Best of Beauty gallery from the Golden Globes can help with any IRL attempts at the effect. Head over to your YouCam Makeup app, or download it for free on the iTunes store now to get started.