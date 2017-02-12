New York Fashion Week Fall 2017

You Can Have the Tights from Alexander Wang's Fall Show Right Now 

Catwalking/Getty
February 12, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
by: Christine Whitney

Last night in New York, designer Alexander Wang staged his "No After Party"-themed Fall 2017 fashion show way, way uptown. Known for his raucous Fashion Week fêtes, the designer, instead, made the show itself the party, rolling out kegs of Peroni, thumping music, and—gasp—standing room only. Models too carried the message, marching the runway in tights declaring the night's theme—and the black "No After Party"-embazoned tights are available to buy now on Wang's website.

Hanne Gaby Odile and more Wang regulars (Julia Nobis, Mica Argañraz, Anna Ewers, et. al) made runway appearances; Bella Hadid and newly-shorn Kendall Jenner were in the mix, all clad in black—notably the designer's color of choice.

The drop seems to be Wang's foray into the see now, buy now trend that's been disrupting (in a good way) the antiquated fashion cycle. A small "No After Party" capsule collection, comprising said tights plus t-shirts (including the one Wang wore for his bow) and denim cutoffs with the slogan are also available on his site for an instant-gratification purchase.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

