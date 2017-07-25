Yolanda Hadid Watches the Sunrise in a Booty-Baring Thong Bikini

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm Kim with In Style. I'm here with Rob Piela, founder of Gotham Gym and G Box. And today we're gonna do a killer ab move, which I'm very scared, but excited about. to get abs like Gigi Hadid. So let's get here abs. Okay so you're going to lay on your back, you're going to bring your arms up. Okay. Circle them around, and bring your knees into your chest. So down, circle your arms around, and bring them into your chest. Alright. Three. Good, you want to pull your naval into your spine as best you can. Inhale, and lean back Exhale on the way up, and bring it in, good. Circle it around and bring it in, perfect. On your way down, you want to make sure that your back stays glued into the floor, your belly button gets pulled into your spine.>> Okay.>> The advanced version of that is your arms stay strait, and you've gonna go like a V. So you're not gonna bend your knees at all, you're gonna, Come straight up. Like that? That's perfect. That's really hard. You're strong that's good. I'm at 10, 9, Wo wo wo, 10? 8, yeah good pull that belly button in. 7, the only thing that I would watch for this if you are doing them at home and you've figured it out already, you kinda bring up the feet up at the same time as your arms, a lot of people with their feet up first And they pitch their upper body back. So you want to come up at the same time. And this is working all the major muscles in the abs? All the major muscles in the abs, that's right. Definitely feel that. One more. Good. That burns. That's a good move, I like it. Yeah, it's a great move. How many times a week should we be doing this? You can do abs almost every day. I would do this maybe every other day and then And you do crunches on opposite day something a little bit later. This is a bit of a heavy exercise. Okay. But that's what it takes right? That's what it take. [CROSSTALK] Cool. Thanks so much. Thank you.