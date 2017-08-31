Yolanda Hadid Calls Zayn "Family" in a Sweet Instagram Snap

As far as the Hadid family's matriarch, Yolanda, is concerned, Zayn Malik is now a veritable member of the close-knit clan.

Based on the mom of three's Instagram post on Wednesday, she clearly approves of oldest daughter, Gigi's, relationship with the former One Direction member. "Summer Loving....... #Family," Hadid captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the power couple wrapped in the cutest embrace.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYbcohShrPZ/?taken-by=yolanda.hadid ❤️Summer Loving....... #Family A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Aug 30, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

This isn't the first time the former reality star referred to the "Pillowtalk" crooner as family. In September 2016, Hadid posted a regram of Gigi and Zayn, posing in a super-cute selfie, and captioned the shot: "Happiness is seeing your kids happy and realizing they turned out to be really good and genuine people........ #Family #Love."

RELATED: Mom Approves! Yolanda Hadid Regrams Daughter Gigi's Selfie with Zayn Malik

There's no official sign that this means anything more than a very serious relationship for "Zigi," but if wedding bells are ever in the future for the duo, we expect that Hadid would offer her full support.