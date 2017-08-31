Yolanda Hadid Calls Zayn "Family" in a Sweet Instagram Snap

X
Shop This Post
BY: Faith Cummings
August 31, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

As far as the Hadid family's matriarch, Yolanda, is concerned, Zayn Malik is now a veritable member of the close-knit clan.

Based on the mom of three's Instagram post on Wednesday, she clearly approves of oldest daughter, Gigi's, relationship with the former One Direction member. "Summer Loving....... #Family," Hadid captioned a sweet black-and-white photo of the power couple wrapped in the cutest embrace. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYbcohShrPZ/?taken-by=yolanda.hadid

❤️Summer Loving....... #Family

A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on

This isn't the first time the former reality star referred to the "Pillowtalk" crooner as family. In September 2016, Hadid posted a regram of Gigi and Zayn, posing in a super-cute selfie, and captioned the shot: "Happiness is seeing your kids happy and realizing they turned out to be really good and genuine people........ #Family #Love."

RELATED: Mom Approves! Yolanda Hadid Regrams Daughter Gigi's Selfie with Zayn Malik

There's no official sign that this means anything more than a very serious relationship for "Zigi," but if wedding bells are ever in the future for the duo, we expect that Hadid would offer her full support.

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top