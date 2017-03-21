How Yara Shahidi Scored a College Recommendation Letter from Michelle Obama

Everyone knows the importance of a good recommendation letter when applying to college. And no one knows this more than Yara Shahidi, who received one of her letters of recommendation from none other than the former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel asked the Black-ish actress what we've all been wondering: "How did you get that?" Ever the humble teen, Shahidi gave her answer, "hard work," with a shrug and a smile. "It's been nice to be involved in her learning initiatives ... But you know what? I gotta tell you, I have another really cool letter from my AP calc teacher," she revealed. “I just want to brag, like, my AP calc teacher wrote me a letter. That’s not easy."

While we're glad Shahidi is "actually very proud," of the rec letter from her teacher, it's hard to argue that a letter from Mrs. Obama is not just a bit more impressive.

Shahidi's character on her show Black-ish is also heading off to college in the fall, a plot line that might be addressed in its own spin-off series. "What if your character gets into a better college than you do," asked Kimmel. "Confrontation? Jealousy?" None of the above, according to the actress, maybe just "an episode to address it," she said.

Find out what else Shahidi has to say about her potential spinoff, her hopes for her own college experience, and her relationship with everyone's favorite mom, Michelle Obama, in the above video.