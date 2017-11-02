Yara Shahidi Deals with College Drama in the First Promo of Her Black-ish Spinoff, Grown-ish

Yara Shahidi proved to be the most stylish teenager in Hollywood when we photographed her wearing every designer imaginable (think Prada, Gucci, Dries Van Noten) for InStyle's August issue this year.
And now, she’s continuing to show us her mastery of the art of acting. The Black-ish star is the lead character of the ABC hit’s Freeform spinoff, Grown-ish, and the first look at the show makes it official: We’re going to be hooked.
In the clip below, Shahidi, 17, who portrays Zoey Johnson, is just three days into her college career when dad Dre Johnson (portrayed by Anthony Anderson) loses it and weeps over the phone. “It hurts so bad,” he tells her as she responds, “please stop!”
Her mom, Tracee Ellis Ross's Rainbow Johnson, also makes a cameo while we also see Francia Raisa (Selena Gomez’s best friend and her kidney donor) alongside Chloe and Halle Bailey, who have recurring parts in the series.
Watch the full video above and catch the two-episode series premiere on Jan. 3 on Freeform.