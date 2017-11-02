Yara Shahidi Deals with College Drama in the First Promo of Her Black-ish Spinoff, Grown-ish

Yara Shahidi proved to be the most stylish teenager in Hollywood when we photographed her wearing every designer imaginable (think Prada, Gucci, Dries Van Noten) for InStyle's August issue this year.

And now, she’s continuing to show us her mastery of the art of acting. The Black-ish star is the lead character of the ABC hit’s Freeform spinoff, Grown-ish, and the first look at the show makes it official: We’re going to be hooked.

In the clip below, Shahidi, 17, who portrays Zoey Johnson, is just three days into her college career when dad Dre Johnson (portrayed by Anthony Anderson) loses it and weeps over the phone. “It hurts so bad,” he tells her as she responds, “please stop!”

Her mom, Tracee Ellis Ross's Rainbow Johnson, also makes a cameo while we also see Francia Raisa (Selena Gomez’s best friend and her kidney donor) alongside Chloe and Halle Bailey, who have recurring parts in the series.

Watch the full video above and catch the two-episode series premiere on Jan. 3 on Freeform.

Show Transcript Down

Age. If you have any questions, leave them in the comments below, and we'll get to them, okay? Cool. [LAUGH] That's good. Well, Domiara, thanks so much for coming by. My pleasure. My first question for you is what can we expect the rest of this season on Black-ish? So much is happening this season, partly because so much is happening in our world right now. There are some great episodes for Zoey coming up. Especially, addressing just her future. She's also a Senior in high school like I am. There's going to be a new sibling added to the Johnson clan. I mean, like last night you met a new relative. There's so much happening. I think it's pretty cool that we're expanding the family as well as diving deeper into each of the character's personalities. And speaking of personalities, who is the funniest member of the cast? Okay, it's hard because you're on a set full of comedians, so I guess I would have to say We're all funny in our own way, prefacing that, that. But I have to say Marcus has me cracking up all of the time. For those of you who don't know, Marcus is my brother on the show, he plays Junior. [SOUND] Whoa, that is a large boat behind us [LAUGH], that was not my stomach. But, [LAUGH] He and I have so many just random inside jokes that that's the funniest thing, where no one knows why I'm laughing, which makes it funnier, cuz I seem extremely insane. Just because he'll mention something that, and then I'll suddenly bust out in laughter. And they're like, guys, are you okay? What's happening? That sounds like a fun side, do you have a favorite behind the scenes moment that you think of fondly? I have to say there are a couple. I mean I'd have to say throwing it back just so I don't reveal what's happening this season, throwing it back even to just the pilot, the end scene with just the parties. And I remember we were all just getting to know each other. But it was the coolest moment ever. And I remember Anthony got onto the dance floor in it and he was in his Adidas tracksuit. And everybody's in their Adidas tracksuit. And he does a flip. Now for those of you who don't know Anthony, you don't realize that He knows how to do a flip so he fell on his back and we all started freaking out, and then he's like guys I'm acting. But I remember just, that was like my introduction to Anthony and the chaos, and hecticness and amazingness that set would be like from that point forward. We have our first question from Ashley, and, Cool, hi Ashley. Hi Ashley. And how is it working with Miss Ross, she would like to know. She is amazing. I mean, best TV mother ever. It's pretty cool, cuz not only is she stylish, I can't speak. Not only is she stylish, but she's really Just present and here for us so whenever I have a question or concern I can go to her and, you know, it's nice because my parents love her, like everybody loves her on set, and it's nice to have that kind of trust with somebody that you work with. And she's been a great guide in showing me how to maneuver set life. So you've mentioned you're a senior in high school. I am. You've been acting since you were so young. Uh-huh. Do you have plans to go to college? Are you looking? I do. Common apps are due January 1st. UC apps are due, University of California, those apps are November 30th. So I was writing in my essay on the plane ride here. [LAUGH] So that process has started and it started for Zoe as well. That's pretty crazy. Pretty crazy. Do you have a preference, east coast or west coast? I don't know because the thing is, if you just think about weather. I'm a Minnesotan. so theoretically I should be able to do ''east coast'' but im a cold Minnesotan, im always cold so I dont know if the weather is going to be a problem but at the same time I love the east coast but I also love california and I love my home so it really depends on what program I go in to I wanna study sociology and It also depends on the show too because they have said that they'll work with me as I begin college, and so we're exploring those options right now. Stay tuned and some people may not know this but you're related to Nas the rapper. Do you have- He is my cuz, though. Do you have a favorite song? Okay, I have a lot of favorite songs. But I'd have to say, one of my many favorite songs would have to be As We Enter on the Distant Relatives album that he did with Damian Marley. That's a good one. That was my theme song in sixth grade. That's how I [INAUDIBLE] That's amazing what else are you listening to right now? So much. I vary between super into hip hop super into old pop. So from the Arctic Monkeys to Chance who is amazing. To who else I was just listening to K-pop yesterday. Dean is an artist that I listen to. Who else? Alt-J, Travis Scott, Rihanna of course, Beyonce of course. Who else? I listen to so much music. James Blake, thank you, my mother is screaming she's reminding because I have so. Music in my head. James Blake I am obsessed with. I think I listen to the Color of Anything on repeat. That's great. And you and your character Zoe both have an amazing smile. Why thank you. What do you think about Zoe's smile? Well, I love that Zoe can be so That remind you, Zoe goes to school every single day. And every single day, she shows up in some crazy, amazing outfit. Whether it be vintage Prada heels, there's one episode where I'm eating dinner. And it's just a casual dinner, and I'm in vintage Prada kitten heels, Topshop top. And, A Target skirt. But it's just this crazy mix of things that are extremely affordable and things that are really fashion forward. And she has a lot of fun with pattern mixing, with layers. I wear so many layers on set, it takes ten solid minutes to change. They're always like, where's Yara? And it's always about the The detail too. I mean people may not notice it but just every ring is something that I love. I wear my giving key a lot on the show, which says inspire on it and my chakra necklace. So everything that somebody does is intentional. And this season it's very similar to Yara style, and I don't know if that's because I love Zoey style or Zoey loves my style or Which when it is. But I mean, I range from extremely casual like today to wanna get dressed up and freely and big dresses. So you can see me in a pantsuit. You can see me in jeans. You can see me in a Cuban dress and And I just love that, I love to play around in my. I mean, I mean even my bomber jacket today, I was in dress this morning and now am in this. It's a great jacket, who makes that jacket? This si by, one second, a little moment [UNKNOWN] Yeah, alpha. Alpha? And where are some other places you like to shop for your similar favorite flannels? I love [UNKNOWN]. Zara's always great for some basics, I just love Adidas shell toes. I love any great sweats really, and then denim, so Levis is a great collab with off-white that I really appreciate because I'm always in denim, always. Great sweaters like Brooks Brothers, to Made Well to To even Red Valentino has some really cute sweaters that I'm loving this season. And it's always definitely appreciating. What would be a go to outfit if you only had a few minutes to get ready? My Canadian tux which is denim on denim on denim basically. I have so many jeans and so many jean jackets, it's ridiculous. Because the thing is, it's start with, okay, I need one Jacket, I got my one. That one has pins on it, so now I need a clean jacket. but that one is like this kind of denim wash so I needed a lighter jean jacket then I needed a darker jean jacket to match my skirt. And then now I have a lot of jean jackets. We have another question. Any advice for young viewer? Young girls watching your show? Well as a young girl myself, as somebody who is 16 and in high school, and going through the world, I know that right now this nation is quite, not chaotic. But we're in a state of melancholy. And for anybody who was going through personal confusion or isnt feeling their best, just know that there is a community of girls here to support you. I am one of them and know that you're not alone. I know it sound clich��, but you really aren't! I know it's It's easy to feel as though everybody is doing perfectly. Look at people just flying through the world with no care, and here I am with 10 million things to do. But quite honestly what I realize is that when you start to talk to people around you, you realize you're all going through the same thing in different ways. Is there anyone you might. Recently, that you love, that you found inspiring? Hm. Let me think. I've met so many amazing women in the [LAUGH] past couple of days alone. I'd have to say Lupita Nyong'o. I met her in person at a dinner in which she was being honored. And I love her. And what was so great about that exchange when she said she used to stalk me. And I was like, I don't think you understand how much I love you and I thought I couldn't love you more. That's great. And one more question. Someone who's watching my interview would like to know, what is your favorite role you've played so far? Favorite role? That one? I'm really Intentional about what I do, so every role I do, I really appreciate. I'll just say two of my favorites would be Zoe, right now, because I get to help her grow play a big part in her development as a character. And so that is ultimately a lot of fun, just growing up with a character. And then I played a character called Destiny in this movie called Butter which was with Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Hugh Jackman. Alicia Silverstone, a lot of amazing people. But Destiny was in the foster care system and she enters this butter carving competition, it's a political allegory but what was really fun about it was she was just this cynical kid, and it was when I first learned how to improv. I had some scenes in which they basically set us in the car like this is what's happening, say what comes to the top of your head. Well I think that's about all our questions, thanks everyone for doing it, and than you [UNKNOWN] and Yeah of course. You can catch her on [UNKNOWN] Wednesday nights at 9:30. Yes thank you guys.

Age. If you have any questions, leave them in the comments below, and we'll get to them, okay? Cool. [LAUGH] That's good. Well, Domiara, thanks so much for coming by. My pleasure. My first question for you is what can we expect the rest of this season on Black-ish? So much is happening this season, partly because so much is happening in our world right now. There are some great episodes for Zoey coming up. Especially, addressing just her future. She's also a Senior in high school like I am. There's going to be a new sibling added to the Johnson clan. I mean, like last night you met a new relative. There's so much happening. I think it's pretty cool that we're expanding the family as well as diving deeper into each of the character's personalities. And speaking of personalities, who is the funniest member of the cast? Okay, it's hard because you're on a set full of comedians, so I guess I would have to say We're all funny in our own way, prefacing that, that. But I have to say Marcus has me cracking up all of the time. For those of you who don't know, Marcus is my brother on the show, he plays Junior. [SOUND] Whoa, that is a large boat behind us [LAUGH], that was not my stomach. But, [LAUGH] He and I have so many just random inside jokes that that's the funniest thing, where no one knows why I'm laughing, which makes it funnier, cuz I seem extremely insane. Just because he'll mention something that, and then I'll suddenly bust out in laughter. And they're like, guys, are you okay? What's happening? That sounds like a fun side, do you have a favorite behind the scenes moment that you think of fondly? I have to say there are a couple. I mean I'd have to say throwing it back just so I don't reveal what's happening this season, throwing it back even to just the pilot, the end scene with just the parties. And I remember we were all just getting to know each other. But it was the coolest moment ever. And I remember Anthony got onto the dance floor in it and he was in his Adidas tracksuit. And everybody's in their Adidas tracksuit. And he does a flip. Now for those of you who don't know Anthony, you don't realize that He knows how to do a flip so he fell on his back and we all started freaking out, and then he's like guys I'm acting. But I remember just, that was like my introduction to Anthony and the chaos, and hecticness and amazingness that set would be like from that point forward. We have our first question from Ashley, and, Cool, hi Ashley. Hi Ashley. And how is it working with Miss Ross, she would like to know. She is amazing. I mean, best TV mother ever. It's pretty cool, cuz not only is she stylish, I can't speak. Not only is she stylish, but she's really Just present and here for us so whenever I have a question or concern I can go to her and, you know, it's nice because my parents love her, like everybody loves her on set, and it's nice to have that kind of trust with somebody that you work with. And she's been a great guide in showing me how to maneuver set life. So you've mentioned you're a senior in high school. I am. You've been acting since you were so young. Uh-huh. Do you have plans to go to college? Are you looking? I do. Common apps are due January 1st. UC apps are due, University of California, those apps are November 30th. So I was writing in my essay on the plane ride here. [LAUGH] So that process has started and it started for Zoe as well. That's pretty crazy. Pretty crazy. Do you have a preference, east coast or west coast? I don't know because the thing is, if you just think about weather. I'm a Minnesotan. so theoretically I should be able to do ''east coast'' but im a cold Minnesotan, im always cold so I dont know if the weather is going to be a problem but at the same time I love the east coast but I also love california and I love my home so it really depends on what program I go in to I wanna study sociology and It also depends on the show too because they have said that they'll work with me as I begin college, and so we're exploring those options right now. Stay tuned and some people may not know this but you're related to Nas the rapper. Do you have- He is my cuz, though. Do you have a favorite song? Okay, I have a lot of favorite songs. But I'd have to say, one of my many favorite songs would have to be As We Enter on the Distant Relatives album that he did with Damian Marley. That's a good one. That was my theme song in sixth grade. That's how I [INAUDIBLE] That's amazing what else are you listening to right now? So much. I vary between super into hip hop super into old pop. So from the Arctic Monkeys to Chance who is amazing. To who else I was just listening to K-pop yesterday. Dean is an artist that I listen to. Who else? Alt-J, Travis Scott, Rihanna of course, Beyonce of course. Who else? I listen to so much music. James Blake, thank you, my mother is screaming she's reminding because I have so. Music in my head. James Blake I am obsessed with. I think I listen to the Color of Anything on repeat. That's great. And you and your character Zoe both have an amazing smile. Why thank you. What do you think about Zoe's smile? Well, I love that Zoe can be so That remind you, Zoe goes to school every single day. And every single day, she shows up in some crazy, amazing outfit. Whether it be vintage Prada heels, there's one episode where I'm eating dinner. And it's just a casual dinner, and I'm in vintage Prada kitten heels, Topshop top. And, A Target skirt. But it's just this crazy mix of things that are extremely affordable and things that are really fashion forward. And she has a lot of fun with pattern mixing, with layers. I wear so many layers on set, it takes ten solid minutes to change. They're always like, where's Yara? And it's always about the The detail too. I mean people may not notice it but just every ring is something that I love. I wear my giving key a lot on the show, which says inspire on it and my chakra necklace. So everything that somebody does is intentional. And this season it's very similar to Yara style, and I don't know if that's because I love Zoey style or Zoey loves my style or Which when it is. But I mean, I range from extremely casual like today to wanna get dressed up and freely and big dresses. So you can see me in a pantsuit. You can see me in jeans. You can see me in a Cuban dress and And I just love that, I love to play around in my. I mean, I mean even my bomber jacket today, I was in dress this morning and now am in this. It's a great jacket, who makes that jacket? This si by, one second, a little moment [UNKNOWN] Yeah, alpha. Alpha? And where are some other places you like to shop for your similar favorite flannels? I love [UNKNOWN]. Zara's always great for some basics, I just love Adidas shell toes. I love any great sweats really, and then denim, so Levis is a great collab with off-white that I really appreciate because I'm always in denim, always. Great sweaters like Brooks Brothers, to Made Well to To even Red Valentino has some really cute sweaters that I'm loving this season. And it's always definitely appreciating. What would be a go to outfit if you only had a few minutes to get ready? My Canadian tux which is denim on denim on denim basically. I have so many jeans and so many jean jackets, it's ridiculous. Because the thing is, it's start with, okay, I need one Jacket, I got my one. That one has pins on it, so now I need a clean jacket. but that one is like this kind of denim wash so I needed a lighter jean jacket then I needed a darker jean jacket to match my skirt. And then now I have a lot of jean jackets. We have another question. Any advice for young viewer? Young girls watching your show? Well as a young girl myself, as somebody who is 16 and in high school, and going through the world, I know that right now this nation is quite, not chaotic. But we're in a state of melancholy. And for anybody who was going through personal confusion or isnt feeling their best, just know that there is a community of girls here to support you. I am one of them and know that you're not alone. I know it sound clich��, but you really aren't! I know it's It's easy to feel as though everybody is doing perfectly. Look at people just flying through the world with no care, and here I am with 10 million things to do. But quite honestly what I realize is that when you start to talk to people around you, you realize you're all going through the same thing in different ways. Is there anyone you might. Recently, that you love, that you found inspiring? Hm. Let me think. I've met so many amazing women in the [LAUGH] past couple of days alone. I'd have to say Lupita Nyong'o. I met her in person at a dinner in which she was being honored. And I love her. And what was so great about that exchange when she said she used to stalk me. And I was like, I don't think you understand how much I love you and I thought I couldn't love you more. That's great. And one more question. Someone who's watching my interview would like to know, what is your favorite role you've played so far? Favorite role? That one? I'm really Intentional about what I do, so every role I do, I really appreciate. I'll just say two of my favorites would be Zoe, right now, because I get to help her grow play a big part in her development as a character. And so that is ultimately a lot of fun, just growing up with a character. And then I played a character called Destiny in this movie called Butter which was with Jennifer Garner, Olivia Wilde, Hugh Jackman. Alicia Silverstone, a lot of amazing people. But Destiny was in the foster care system and she enters this butter carving competition, it's a political allegory but what was really fun about it was she was just this cynical kid, and it was when I first learned how to improv. I had some scenes in which they basically set us in the car like this is what's happening, say what comes to the top of your head. Well I think that's about all our questions, thanks everyone for doing it, and than you [UNKNOWN] and Yeah of course. You can catch her on [UNKNOWN] Wednesday nights at 9:30. Yes thank you guys.