Angela Bassett, 59, Wore a Crop Top with $500,000 Worth of Diamonds

A Wrinkle in Time is among the most talked about films of 2018, and its star-studded Los Angeles premiere proved exactly that.

In addition to the film’s A-list leads (Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Reese Witherspoon), the Monday night screening drew a seriously high-profile crowd (and their kids!), which included Salma Hayek, Janelle Monae, Laura Dern, Chris Pine, Issa Rae, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Oh, did we mention that the great and powerful Angela Bassett was there? Yep, she even brought some notable guests: her insane abs and $500,000 worth of bling.

The 9-1-1 star brought an Aladdin-esque vibe to the blue carpet in a sequined turquoise crop top and matching pants—but the glitz wasn't the only thing that caught our eye: the 59-year-old’s rock-solid abs did too. She accessorized the crop top look with more than half a million dollars worth of in Gismondi 1754 diamonds—which included dangling earrings, a coiled bracelet, and bling rings galore.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Bassett wasn’t the only actress bringing her A-game to the Wrinkle in Time carpet, though. Witherspoon wore a red, sequined, one-shoulder gown (in the tradition of Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White), and attended the event alongside her go-to date, her 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mindy Kaling’s Office co-star and longtime friend B.J. Novak joined the party as well and celebrated the new mom and her exciting film.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

And the rest … Well, you might just have to see it to believe. Scroll down to see the most wonderfully extravagant looks from A Wrinkle in Time’s L.A. premiere.