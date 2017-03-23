Why Celebrities Are Flashing This Hand Sign Today

Today marks World Water Day, an awareness raising initiative started by the U.N. in 1993.
The stats are devastating: About one in nine people do not have access to clean water; half of hospital beds worldwide are claimed by those suffering from water-related illnesses; 1.5 million children die each year from water-related illnesses. Change is necessary.
In conjunction with Drop4Drop, an organization which working to provide clean water worldwide (which happens to be founded by Adele’s husband, Simon Konecki), celebrities are getting the word out and communicating how clean water initiatives deserve more attention and help.
The stars’ method is simple: flash a W sign on social media. See Adele's example here:
Scroll down to see the celebrities who've used their social media reach to support the movement and click here to donate to Drop4Drop today.
Join @pirateyadimar and me to support @drop4drop to help bring clean water to the nearly 663 million people in the world who do not have access to safe water. This is roughly one in nine of the world's population. And to make matters worse, every year, 1.5 million children die due to water related diseases. Let's help @drop4drop make a difference. #w4water #worldwaterday Link in bio