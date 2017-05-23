World Monuments Light Up with Britain's Flag in Tribute to Manchester Victims

Following the tragic terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, Monday monuments around the world have been illuminated with the British Union Flag to pay tribute to the victims.

The Adnoc Group HQ in Abu Dhabi, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Jet d'Eau in Geneva, Switzerland, and Brandenburg gate in Berlin, were just a few of the monuments that were lit up Monday.

https://twitter.com/DCFCdubai/status/867075498593198080 Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl — الكباش دبي DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) May 23, 2017

"#ADNOC HQ displays the #British Union Jack in solidarity with the victims of Manchester attack," the company tweeted. German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel also shared his thoughts, tweeting, "Horrific news from Manchester! Our thoughts are with our British friends. United we stand.

The Kingsbury Mandir in London was also illuminated, with the temple's Twitter page tweeting,

"#WeStandTogether against terror. #KingsburyMandir lit up in Union Jack colours tonight. Praying for those affected by #ManchesterAttacks"

Paris also planned to honor the victims by turning out the lights on the Eiffel Tower at midnight, mayor Anne Hidalgo announced. "By targeting Manchester the terrorists wanted to strike our common values: our unbending attachment to democracy, freedom, humanism and living together. Faced with this blind and persistent threat, cities must have a united front," she said in a statement, according to The Telegraph.

Grande has reportedly put her world tour on hold following the attack, according to TMZ. The singer had just finished performing when a reported suicide bomber detonated an explosion, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.