The Wonder Woman Sequel Will Pit Diana Against the Soviets During the Cold War

The first details about the setting for the Wonder Woman sequel are here!

The Wrap has reportedly confirmed that, like the first film, Wonder Woman 2 will be a period piece, but this time Gal Gadot's princess Diana is headed to face off with the Soviet Union during the end of the Cold War. Seems timely, no? And (spoiler alert!) despite his fate in the first film, all signs point to Chris Pine's Steve Trevor making some kind of return in the sequel. In other news, the production team is also expected to return, and it's been confirmed that DC's Geoff Johns is currently developing a script with director Patty Jenkins, who is still in contract negotiations.

The news that the Wonder Woman sequel is beginning to take shape comes one week after the runaway hit became the highest-grossing film within the DC Extended Universe. Even Ryan Reynolds, whose Deadpool was vanquished by Gadot's female-led odyssey in the domestic box office, can't help but love it.

RELATED: Wonder Woman Is the Most Successful DC Extended Universe Movie in History

Stay tuned as more information is revealed!