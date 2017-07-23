Gal Gadot's Moment With a Young Fan Makes Her the Superhero of Comic-Con

BY: Camryn Rabideau
July 23, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

So much happened this weekend re: Gal Gadot at Comic-Con that it's hard to keep up.

The highlights are as follows: Wonder Woman 2 is officially a thing. The new Justice League trailer is full of ass-kicking superheros. Oh yeah, and Gadot captured everyone's hearts when she comforted an emotional young fan during a meet-and-great. Just another weekend in the life of a female icon, right?

Let's start from the top. Yesterday, Warner Brothers released its upcoming production schedule at Comic-Con, and yes, the rumored Wonder Woman 2 was on it. We can't wait to see Diana back in action—all we know is that the sequel can't come fast enough! Other upcoming films include a Suicide Squad sequel, as well as Aquaman, Batgirl, and The Batman.

Attendees of the convention were also treated to a new sneak peek of the upcoming Justice League film, which hits theaters in November. The movie stars Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Moma as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Check out the latest trailer here:

And finally, if you ever doubted the importance of female superheroes, you have to watch this exchange between Gadot and a young fan dressed as Wonder Woman. The girl is in tears while meeting her idol, and Gadot handles the situation with such poise that even her costars are impressed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BW3c7BGBAe3/

@Gal_Gadot shares a moment with a #WonderWoman cosplayer at #ComicCon #SDCC #JusticeLeague

A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on

Gadot is a real-life Wonder Woman, and we can't wait for all these exciting new projects!

