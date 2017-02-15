The Women's Strike Has an Official Date—Here's What We Know

March 8 will officially be "A Day Without A Woman." On that day, women will hold a general strike, organized by the group behind the Women's March on Washington. The date is dually significant, because it is also International Women's Day.

After the huge crowds at women's marches across the country last month, the strike is a way to continue the forward momentum. "In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Women," the group wrote on Twitter.

In the spirit of women and their allies coming together for love and liberation, we offer A Day Without A Woman. #WomensMarch — Women's March (@womensmarch) February 14, 2017

"We saw what happened when millions of us stood together. We know that our army of love greatly outnumbers the army of fear, greed & hatred. On March 8th, International Women's Day, let's unite again in our communities for A Day Without A Woman."

While it's not yet clear what exactly this strike will entail, the Women's March organizers promise that more information will be shared in the next few weeks on just how you can get involved.

One thing is certain: The future is definitely female.