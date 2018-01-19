11 Empowering Books by Women to Get You Pumped for the Women's March

One year has past since the historic Women’s Marches that filled city streets across the globe, becoming what's thought to be the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, on Jan. 21, 2017. And as we gear up for the second annual marches this weekend—and the start of a new voting initiative, #PowerToThePolls, kicking off in Nevada—we're looking back at what women's right activists have achieved between those bookends.

This week, the Women’s March organizers released Together We Rise, a narrative history of the making of the marches. Consider it a field guide for fighting injustice, punctuated with original essays from celebrities and activists like Rowan Blanchard, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Roxane Gay, and more.

Judd recalls the nervous moments before the speech she gave at last year's march, which she opened with Nina Donovan’s poem “I Am a Nasty Woman.” Ferrera says the protest gave her hope for the future: “To move forward as a movement, we have to stay connected to the reason we marched in the first place: one another ... If we can bring that ethic of community and love into our daily lives, I believe we can sustain a movement beyond a single historical day.” Gay tackles internationality and addresses her reservations about mainstream feminism as a woman of color.

There were plenty of other women who found the courage to speak their minds this year, too—and many of them put their rallying cries to paper, giving our library of feminist literature a fresh take. Head into the weekend with the most inspirational quotes from the best female-first books published since this time last year.