Wonder Women Everywhere Are Recreating That Sword-in-Dress Trick

Wonder Women Everywhere Are Recreating That Sword-in-Dress Trick
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
June 15, 2017 @ 4:45 PM

Wonder Woman is getting rave reviews and, along with inspiring a newfound love for Gal Gadot, the movie is also pushing female viewers to live their best, superhero lives. From Wonder Woman-themed birthday parties to Diana Prince cakes, the feminist hero is inspiring women everywhere, and perhaps no recreations are better than these powerful ladies copying Diana’s sword-in-the-dress trick.

In the movie, the badass hero walks into a party with her God Killer sword tucked into the back of her red carpet-worthy gown (a savvy way to keep it handy when danger arises). Well, women seem to be inspired by this insane party trick, and they’re recreating the move on social media using #WWgotyourback.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVSGk3_lsHV/

#WWgotyourback

A post shared by Manon_ Ellorien (@manon_ellorien) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVKgQaXHsxv/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVLf24Ajo-h/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVIiSKZDC2l/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVGa4v9lhtw/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVKgiBgDhrH/

#WWgotyourback 😉 this legit makes me feel both super feminine and super badass!

A post shared by ℳelℓ Dr₳ოaɬïc (@melebug333) on

VIDEO: Watch the Wonder Woman Trailer

According to one Twitter user, holding your weapon in your back is “surprisingly comfortable,” although it’s probably not as comfy when your sword is actually made of metal.

https://twitter.com/awildcelticrose/status/872854833849552896

https://twitter.com/StJoan/status/873940325072605185

https://twitter.com/RLClintBarton/status/873743273801732096

https://twitter.com/Kimakishi/status/875130449831395328

https://twitter.com/tiffany12894/status/875070465336905728

RELATED: Wonder Woman's Director Says They're "Working On" a Sequel

Slay, ladies.

More Movies

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top