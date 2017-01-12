6 Powerful Women Who Fought for Wage Equality

After seven seasons of leading Showtime’s hit dramedy, Shameless, Emmy Rossum is finally (FINALLY) receiving fair compensation for her work.
Rossum reportedly held off on confirming her return for a possible eighth season of the series due to wage disputes—the 30-year-old demanded to be paid more than her co-star William H. Macy, whose role is less prominent than Rossum’s. In a rare but wonderful turn of events, the actress seems to have gotten what she deserves.
On Wednesday morning, the Shameless star tweeted that she’d be back on set in May:
Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May!
— Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016
Hooray for happy and fairly compensated Gallaghers!
Sadly, exciting news like this is far from commonplace, but as we approach a new year on the heels of this win, we have hope that the wage gap will continue to shrink.
In honor of Rossum’s game-changing victory, here are four other inspiring actresses who fought for wage equality.
-
1. Natalie Portman
The Oscar-winning actress recently spoke out about her experience with the sexist wage gap in Hollywood. According to Portman, her No Strings Attached costar, Ashton Kutcher, was paid three-times her salary for his role in the 2011 film. "I wasn’t as pissed as I should have been," Portman said of the initial shock, "I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy." The actress went on to shed more light on the issue, telling Marie Claire UK, "Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar. In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar... I don’t think women and men are more or less capable. We just have a clear issue with women not having opportunities. We need to be part of the solution, not perpetuating the problem.”
-
2. Gillian Anderson
The X-Files star claims she was offered half of co-star David Duchovny's salary to return for the series' reboot this past year. After publicly voicing the wage disparity, Anderson and Duchovny were eventually paid equally for their 2016 return.
-
3. Jennifer Lawrence
In October 2015, Lawrence drew attention to the wage gap with her groundbreaking Lenny Letter: “Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Why Do I Make Less Than My Male Co‑Stars?’” It’s a damn good question, considering Lawrence is a household name, an Oscar-winner, and a four-time nominee. The actress’s voice didn’t go unheard. Lawrence was reportedly paid $20 million for her work in sci-fi blockbuster Passengers, while co-star Chris Pratt reportedly walked away with $12 million.
-
4. Charlize Theron
Before starting work on the Snow White and the Huntsman sequel, the Oscar-winner asked to be paid equally to her co-star Chris Hemsworth. Her request paid off, literally, and Theron reportedly ended up taking home $10 million for her role.
-
5. Robin Wright
As House of Cards' First Lady, Wright was receiveing roughly $80,000 less per episode than co-star Kevin Spacey. In a very Claire Underwood-esque ploy, the actress threatened to go public with the wage inequality and was then rewarded with pay equal to Spacey.