6 Powerful Women Who Fought for Wage Equality

After seven seasons of leading Showtime’s hit dramedy, Shameless, Emmy Rossum is finally (FINALLY) receiving fair compensation for her work.

Rossum reportedly held off on confirming her return for a possible eighth season of the series due to wage disputes—the 30-year-old demanded to be paid more than her co-star William H. Macy, whose role is less prominent than Rossum’s. In a rare but wonderful turn of events, the actress seems to have gotten what she deserves.

On Wednesday morning, the Shameless star tweeted that she’d be back on set in May:

Playing Fiona Gallagher has been one of the great privileges of my life. I'm so happy to continue w my SHAMELESS family!Back to work in May! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) December 14, 2016

Hooray for happy and fairly compensated Gallaghers!

Sadly, exciting news like this is far from commonplace, but as we approach a new year on the heels of this win, we have hope that the wage gap will continue to shrink.

VIDEO: At the Cover Shoot with Emmy Rossum



