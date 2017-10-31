17 Times Birthday Girl Willow Smith Redefined Cool, in Honor of Her 17th Birthday

Willow Smith is turning the big 1-7 today and we couldn't be happier for the teen queen of cool, whose career is taking off in big, big ways.
Daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow made her acting debut in the 2007 film I Am Legend, which also starred her dad. Since then, it's been full speed ahead for the talented teen, who later landed a role in Kit Kittredge: An American Girl and won a Young Artist Award for her performance.
While the starlet's proven to be a powerhouse on-screen, it was her music that really set things in motion. In 2010, she debuted her first hit single "Whip My Hair," which reached No. 11 on Billboard's Hot 100. Not only that, but the singer was the youngest artist to sign with Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Pretty cool for someone who was just barely a preteen (age 10!) when she released her first single.
Perhaps what we love most about Willow—and the same goes for her older brother, Jaden—is how authentically cool she is. At just 17, the actress turned singer, who regularly lets us in on her everyday life with artsy Instagram posts, has her own unique sense of style and a major eye for fashion. While many young girls her age are busy following trends, Willow is often considered a trendsetter.
And so, in honor of her big day, we rounded up 17 of our favorite Instagram posts from the starlet wherein she majorly schools us on how to be cool. See for yourself in the photos below. Happy birthday, Willow!
Happy seventeenth, Willow! We'll be whipping our hair back and forth (real good) just for you.