Will Smith Gets "Jiggy Wit It" on Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Will Smith gave us major '90s nostalgia when the OG dance floor pro got "jiggy wit it" on Tuesday night's debut of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The Suicide Squad star, who joined Late Late Show host James Corden for a musical drive around town, kicked off Apple Music's 16-episode spin-off of the popular series with a rendition of his classic "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It." As if that wasn't enough, the actor upped the ante by segueing into an amplified version of "Boom! Shake the Room!" complete with a marching band.

During the drive, Smith dished on how he penned his first rhyme at the age of 12 before rejecting a slew of terrible ideas during a hilarious game of "Aww Hell Naw."

Apple Music, which plans to release two episodes of the new series each week, teased future appearances by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lebron James, Game of Thrones's Stark sisters, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, as well as Billy Eichner's pairing with Metallica.

Check out the six-minute preview above, and then head over to Apple Music to watch the full 21-minute episode with a surprise wedding crashing and sing-along to "I Believe I Can Fly" via helicopter.