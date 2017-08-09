Will Smith Gets "Jiggy Wit It" on Carpool Karaoke: The Series

X
Shop This Post
BY: Lara Walsh
August 9, 2017 @ 7:45 AM

Will Smith gave us major '90s nostalgia when the OG dance floor pro got "jiggy wit it" on Tuesday night's debut of Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The Suicide Squad star, who joined Late Late Show host James Corden for a musical drive around town, kicked off Apple Music's 16-episode spin-off of the popular series with a rendition of his classic "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It." As if that wasn't enough, the actor upped the ante by segueing into an amplified version of "Boom! Shake the Room!" complete with a marching band.

During the drive, Smith dished on how he penned his first rhyme at the age of 12 before rejecting a slew of terrible ideas during a hilarious game of "Aww Hell Naw."

Apple Music, which plans to release two episodes of the new series each week, teased future appearances by Gwyneth Paltrow, Lebron James, Game of Thrones's Stark sisters, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, as well as Billy Eichner's pairing with Metallica.

RELATED: Will Smith on the Night Willow Shaved Her Head and What it Taught Him About Fatherhood

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-0PB4cbtDc

Check out the six-minute preview above, and then head over to Apple Music to watch the full 21-minute episode with a surprise wedding crashing and sing-along to "I Believe I Can Fly" via helicopter.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Hello, it's me. [LAUGH] I was wondering if after all these years you'd like to meet, just have a drive around. [MUSIC] That was amazing. Stop, stop, stop. Stop taking his photo! How do you handle all this? Are you ready? Come on. Here we go. I'm not singing today. I was up all night. [MUSIC] Hey baby, I'm calling for you like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? [LAUGH] I'm not gonna let you send that. Go on [LAUGH] [MUSIC] This is the Oval Office. My husband is in there somewhere. Is he in there right now? He'd better be. That's where he said he was. [LAUGH] Hello? Hi. How are you? Hi. I'm in the car with Selena Gomez. Aah! Hi. [LAUGH] [LAUGH] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top