Will Smith Chopped Off Jaden's Hair and Here Are the Photos

Who needs to make a trip to the barber when you've got a dad like Will Smith?

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star gave a new meaning to Transformation Tuesday by taking to Facebook to share a hilarious bonding moment between himself and his teen son Jaden Smith that included a pair of shears.

The 18-year-old—who has been sporting long blonde dreadlocks lately—needed to get the chop for his role in the romantic drama Life in a Year, where he stars opposite Cara Delevingne as a young teen who sets out to give his cancer-stricken girlfriend the life they would have had together within the year she has left.

And dad Will was there to make the transformation happen. "Getting Jaden Smith ready for the first day of filming #LifeInAYear ...maybe I should've used scissors?!" he wrote in the caption of a photo that shows him grasping the teenager's shorn locs, post-cut, while his mini-me grasps the top of his head.

Continuing to clown around, Jaden then took a selfie where we see what the dad-of-two would look like with long blonde locs as well as a glimpse of the teen's new 'do with just an inch or two of blonde hair remaining.

The young actor will reportedly be sporting a natural hair color and short buzz cut for the role, as a fan took to Instagram to document the final product.

See Jaden's return to the big screen when Life in a Year hits theaters next year.