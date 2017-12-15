Will Smith Wins #TBT by Dressing Up as His Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Character 

Will Smith may be a little late to the Instagram party, but thanks to Ellen DeGeneres, he's learning all he needs to know to be successful on the platform.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host went through all the most popular ways to use the platform and had Smith emulate them on the show. She went over how to do a duck face, as well as the always important mirror selfie.

She also brought out a baby for him to hold, as babies get a lot of likes. DeGeneres even referenced the photos that Oprah's takes of herself holding vegetables. However, the best piece of advice she gave the actor was how to utilize Throwback Thursday.

Smith and DeGeneres dressed up as his character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and reenacted part of the opening credits, where his mom tells him he's going to live with his uncle and auntie in Bel-Air. As you might expect, it's pretty amazing to see Smith dressed again in neon green and an inside-out baseball cap.

Watch the entire segment above.