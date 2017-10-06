Here's How to Shop Will Smith's Family's Closets and Donate to Hurricane Relief

If you've ever wanted to mimic the style of Will Smith's family, here's your chance.

The Collateral Beauty star along with his wife Jada, and children Willow, and Jaden have donated some of their favorite items to TheRealReal in benefit of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, according to E! News.

As for what you can expect in the sale, there's plenty of statement-making items. Jada donated a gold Gucci 2016 satin bomber jacket ($1,495) and Gucci 2017 Princetown Jacquard Slippers ($675) for starters, but there are more affordable items from her closet like her Sophia Webster 2017 Bibi Butterfly Sneakers ($175).

Courtesy

RELATED: Jaden Smith Had the Best Time at the Louis Vuitton Store Opening in Paris

Will's fans can scoop his Saint Laurent Wyatt Suede Cowboy Boots ($695), and those who love Willow's style can snap up her black and gold Opening Ceremony Wool Varsity Jacket ($345). As for Jaden, he donated a light blue denim Nina Pilár Deconstructed Distressed Trucker Jacket ($225) among other items.

The best part of the sale? One hundred percent of proceeds from the 300 items listed will go towards hurricane relief.

There's no better time than now to shop for a cause.