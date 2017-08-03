Here's How the Cast of Will & Grace Celebrated Their First Day Back on Set

BY: Lara Walsh
August 3, 2017 @ 9:00 AM

Plenty of lip locking, ribbon cutting, confetti cannons, and camaraderie were on hand for the cast of Will & Grace during an exciting return to set on Wednesday.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Co-stars Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, and Eric McCormack celebrated the highly-anticipated revival of their NBC series by teasing fans with on-set photos and an epic bash, featuring a good amount fanfare.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXTm8LaFIcl/

charmed lives #willandgrace #kickoff

A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on

The party, which fittingly included a red ribbon cutting ceremony, also gifted viewers a passionate smooch between Hayes and McCormack, who play Jack and Will in the series. "I was just saying to my wife, 'I wonder what it will be like to kiss a man again,'" McCormack could be heard telling the crowd, before Hayes passionately took him into his arms to prove that "it's just like riding a bike."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Messing also had plenty of love for her Will & Grace co-star. "This guy is the Sonny to my Cher, the Tic to my Tac, the Mork to my Mindy-partners in crime and in everything else," she wrote alongside a photo of her and McCormack from the event. "It feels like no time has passed. That's how you know you're family."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXT2OthHg3Q/

In addition to the festivities, the foursome got us even more pumped for the reboot with several on-set shots, where they can be seen revisiting the apartment and doing their first read-through of the script.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXTVDsrAqeM/

Here we go! The first table reading of the first script. #WillandGrace

A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXTYGqwljf2/

cutesville deluxe #WillAndGrace #day1 @seanhayes @the_real_eric_mccormack #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace

A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on

We have officially started the countdown to when Will & Grace makes its return to the small screen on September 28.

