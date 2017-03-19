Why We Want Cindy Crawford to Make Us Waffles

We’d be hard pressed to think of any Sunday activity lovelier than brunch chez Crawford-Gerber. EXCEPT, that is, when mom/supermodel Cindy Crawford is cooking. This weekend, Crawford shared a photo of herself tending to the waffle iron as she made breakfast for her 17-year-old son, Presley. Adorably, it looks like she has the instruction manual open next to her!

“Waffles for @PresleyGerber…Breakfast anyone?” she captioned the post. And we’d certainly like to take her up on it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR02yzPg9Vd/?taken-by=cindycrawford Waffles for @PresleyGerber! Breakfast, anyone? A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Mar 19, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Crawford was clad in a casual Sunday outfit consisting of a plaid shirt and jeans, and looked as flawless as ever as she prepared the delicious meal for Presley.

The fashion icon has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen as of late—yesterday, she shared snaps of herself testing her new creation for the Umami Burger chain, Cindy’s Casa Burger. Two patties, jalapeños, American cheese, fried onions, and tortilla chips, spicy sauce, and queso fresco—need we say more? The culinary collab, which will be available at the restaurants, is also for a good cause—$1 for each one sold will be donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital.

We'll have what she's having!