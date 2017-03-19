Why We Want Cindy Crawford to Make Us Waffles

Why We Want Cindy Crawford to Make Us Waffles
John Sciulli/Getty
Shop This Post
March 19, 2017 @ 3:15 PM
by: InStyle Staff

We’d be hard pressed to think of any Sunday activity lovelier than brunch chez Crawford-Gerber. EXCEPT, that is, when mom/supermodel Cindy Crawford is cooking. This weekend, Crawford shared a photo of herself tending to the waffle iron as she made breakfast for her 17-year-old son, Presley. Adorably, it looks like she has the instruction manual open next to her!

“Waffles for @PresleyGerber…Breakfast anyone?” she captioned the post. And we’d certainly like to take her up on it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR02yzPg9Vd/?taken-by=cindycrawford

Waffles for @PresleyGerber! Breakfast, anyone?

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Crawford was clad in a casual Sunday outfit consisting of a plaid shirt and jeans, and looked as flawless as ever as she prepared the delicious meal for Presley.

VIDEO: Cindy and Kaia's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

The fashion icon has been spending a lot of time in the kitchen as of late—yesterday, she shared snaps of herself testing her new creation for the Umami Burger chain, Cindy’s Casa Burger. Two patties, jalapeños, American cheese, fried onions, and tortilla chips, spicy sauce, and queso fresco—need we say more? The culinary collab, which will be available at the restaurants, is also for a good cause—$1 for each one sold will be donated to the American Family Children’s Hospital.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRwAmwlAerl/?taken-by=cindycrawford

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRvg45EgVL7/?taken-by=cindycrawford

RELATED: Cindy Crawford's Changing Looks

We'll have what she's having!

The Latest in Video

First Look: Victoria Beckham Creates Our Inner Child's Fantasy Wardrobe For Target
See More Videos

More Celebrity Moms

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top