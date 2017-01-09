Why Ruth Negga Cried When She Put on Her Golden Globes Dress

The coveted statuettes weren't the only glimmering metallics at last night's Golden Globes—some of the most eye-catching gowns were gilded. One of our favorites? Best Actress Nominee Ruth Negga's stunning Louis Vuitton number. Just after the big show began, InStyle caught up with Negga's stylist Karla Welch to get all the details on her emotional transformation into a red carpet wonder. "Ruth and I felt so honored that Louis Vuitton chose to dress her," says Welch. "We both teared up when we first saw the gown because we have so much respect for artistry. Ruth is an artist, Nicolas Ghesquiere is an artist, and the women who made this dress, which took 120 hours to craft, are artists. Ruth cried when she put it on tonight because she loves it so much."

It's the Only Dress Negga Considered

"I saw the Louis Vuitton team shortly after the nominations, and they mentioned that they would love to dress Ruth for the Golden Globes," says Welch. "Shortly after that, at a group dinner with Nicolas, he said how much he loves Ruth. They sent over a few sketches, then made the dress, and as soon as we saw it, we knew that was it. It couldn't have been any easier."

There Were Three Shades of Metallic at Work

"There are actually three tones in the dress—silver, yellow gold, and rose gold," explains Welch. "Each pallete is less than an eigth of an inch and each one was applied by hand in Paris onto a fabric that was made in Italy. If you look closely near the bust, you'll see that there are little strips of leather that separate each area of color. There's a functional zipper down the back too, making it easy to get on and off, and all of the buckles along the side of the dress near the ribcage feature Louis Vuitton hardware."

Her Accessories are Ethically-Sourced

"Ruth is quite petite, so I didn't want to pile on the jewelry, but I knew I wanted to do a cuff," said Welch. "Ruth has a very glam, vintage aesthetic, and she is also very concious of wearly ethically-sourced jewelry. We worked with Fred Leighton and they loaned us a vintage cuff lined with diamonds, then we had a 24-carat ethically-soureced ruby from Gemfields added onto the cuff to pick up a little but of the rose gold in the dress. Ruth doesn't have piereced ears, so we saved it all for the wrist. We could have actually done no jewelry, but I felt like it needed a little something to finish it off."

Negga Practiced Her Posing Before Heading Out

"While Ruth got ready, we played David Bowie. Thanks to the dress, I think we all felt a little Bowie-ish, with some Joan of Arc mixed in. We always practice a pose before I send a client on to a red carpet to make sure she feels comfortable in the dress. Ruth has a theater background, so she looked theatrical and glam every which way she turned. The best part of working with her for a night like this is that she so badly wants to make us all proud. She just wanted to showcase the designer and make Nicolas proud, too."