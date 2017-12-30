Why Kim Kardashian West Deleted All the Kontroversial Christmas Pics from Instagram

For 25 days leading up to Christmas this year, we waited patiently each morning for Kim Kardashian West to reveal the latest Kardashian family photo on social media. Though we weren't treated to a picture of pregnant Kylie Jenner on Christmas Day (much to fans' consternation), we did receive a beautiful portrait full of smiling Kardashians—until Kim deleted all 25 pictures a few days later.

kimkardashian/twitter

This major disappearing act left fans asking, "What happened?!" Kardashian didn't want to leave her loyal followers in the dark, so she took to Twitter to explain why she purged the Christmas pictures from her account. Honestly, her answer is one that Insta-influencers can probably relate to.

The KKW Beauty founder responded to a fan on Twitter, explaining that deleting the pics was "always the plan" because they didn't mesh with her Instagram vibe.

"I archieved them so my instagram feed vibe is back," Kardashian wrote.

Was always the plan. I archieved them so my instagram feed vibe is back https://t.co/yYG4Ib0Iud — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 28, 2017

The 36-year-old social media star replaced the Christmas pictures with one of her immediate family, including Kanye West, North West, and Saint West. Don't worry, though—this one fits with her IG aesthetic, so it won't be wiped.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Kardashian's dedication to her Instagram "vibe" is bar none!