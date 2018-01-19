Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Named Their New Baby Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shocked the world on Friday when they revealed the name of their third child: Chicago West. Like the name North, their third child’s moniker does have a geographical component, but it’s not immediately obvious how Chi-Town relates to the Kardashian-Wests. After all, they didn’t name Baby No. 3 “Calabasas.”

But Chicago’s rapper dad, Kanye, has major ties to the Windy City. The star moved to Chicago (the location) when he was 3 years old with his mom Donda, who eventually became the chairperson of Chicago State University's English department. According to E!, the name is a nod to both his hometown and late mother, who died in 2017.

"Kanye came up with the name and Kim loved it the significance behind the name. It was a mutual decision, which they discussed and agreed upon together," a source told E! News. "Kim loves the nickname, and North is already calling her Chi. It's super cute."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

West attended Polaris High School in Oak Lawn, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. The rapper got a scholarship to Chicago’s American Academy of Art for painting before transferring to Chicago State University to study English and then dropped out of school altogether to pursue his music career. While he didn’t graduate college, he later received an honorary doctorate by the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. The song “Homecoming” on his album Graduation is all about his hometown.

Much like the Obamas, West has also given back to the Chicago community. He founded the “Kanye West Foundation” in Chi-Town back in 2003, which he renamed “The Dr. Donda West Foundation” after his mother’s death. It, unfortunately, shut down in 2011, but the sentiment remains: Chicago is near and dear to Kanye’s heart.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Reveals the Truth About Her Surrogacy Experience

As for Ms. Kardashian West, her ties to the city are less clear, though we do have this Instagram photo as proof that she has, in fact, visited.

Chicago with my sis @larsapippen A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 17, 2013 at 7:40pm PST

The family has announced that they’ll call their baby girl Chi (pronounced "shy") for short. They certainly earn points for originality.