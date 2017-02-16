Here's Why Kendall Jenner Missed Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Show

Kendall Jenner takes her career very seriously, which is why her reason for missing Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 runway show today makes perfect sense.

The star, who has been a fixture at the rapper's fashion presentations in previous seasons, was noticeably absent from her brother-in-law's most low-key event to date. But just where was the in-demand model? Hitting the catwalk at Anna Sui's New York Fashion Week show, which started just an hour after the Yeezy one. But no need to worry—West had plenty of family there to support him. Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, and Tyga were among the famous faces in the front row.

And there appears to be no bad blood among the clan, as matriarch Kris Jenner shared two photos of her 21-year-old daughter in the cool ensembles that she wore down Sui's runway. "You are breathtaking @kendalljenner!! Walking for @officialannasui today in NYC," she captioned the images.

The brand's official Instagram account also posted a snap of Kendall backstage at the show, where other models included Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill, Hanne Gaby Odiele, and Bella Hadid.

So much fashion, so little time.