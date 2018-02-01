Why Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx So Secretive About Dating?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are both enormously famous, but they've kept their private lives particularly private as they've been dating each other. The star couple has been together for nearly five years, but only have a handful of public pictures to show for it, which begs the question: Why so secretive, Katie and Jamie?

Ok, they might not want intense paparazzi scrutiny, or maybe they're opposed to getting a cute couple name (Kamie? Jatie?), but there's yet another reason in addition to that, at least according to an inside source.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Jamie and Katie’s relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar,” the source told People. “They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it. He is not one to acknowledge anything about his private life and neither does Katie."

Despite that philosophy, fans have been seeing more of the couple together lately. They cozied up to each other at Clive Davis's Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in N.Y.C., and last September, they were spotted holding hands on a romantic beach together.

“They are happy, they just don’t flaunt anything,” continued the source. “Jamie will always go out of his way to stay discreet. That is his way, and it works for him. If they could stay secret forever, Jamie would be happy.”

If it works, it works. Still though, getting more pics of the cute couple already this year is pretty awesome.