Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus Missed the 2018 SAG Awards

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won big at the 2018 SAG Awards, but unfortunately she wasn’t there to celebrate her big night. The actress, who recently completed her last round of chemotherapy for breast cancer, took home the award for Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and her cast received the honor of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Presenters Mandy Moore and Connie Britton accepted Louis-Dreyfus’s trophy in her place, saying, “Julia, we’re thinking of you, and we love you and we’re happy to accept that actor on your behalf.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives the Actor® for Female Actor in a Comedy Series #sagawards pic.twitter.com/wR4EpkJs33 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

But why did the actress need to miss out on the show? Her co-star Matt Walsh answered our question when he took the stage, along with the rest of the cast, to accept their ensemble honor.

Veep takes home the Actor® for Ensemble in a Comedy Series #sagawards pic.twitter.com/z0mzw2Lo6H — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

“Julia’s in New York doing a play. That’s why she’s not here,” Walsh told the audience, explaining Louis-Dreyfus’s absence.

The actress later Tweeted about missing the show. "I wish I could have been [at the SAG Awards] tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my [Veep] bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?" she joked of winning her ninth and tenth SAG Awards.

I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken? — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) January 22, 2018

Louis-Dreyfus is planning to head back to work on Veep in August, and Season 7 will air in 2019. We’re happy to hear that she's feeling well enough to get back to work.