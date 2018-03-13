Why Did Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break Up?

When Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their split on Tuesday afternoon, the Internet had a meltdown.

For two years, these two seemed like the most stable couple in young Hollywood. Heck, he even has what looks like a tattoo of her eyes on his chest.

Needless to say, their breakup was shocking, and their separate statements helped to fill in some of the story. "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend," he tweeted Tuesday.

"She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ"

Certainly seems amicable by our standards. Hadid’s message had a similar vibe. "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared," she wrote.

"I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be. xG."

Huh, that last sentence seemed to hint that Gigi may be up for a reconciliation sometime in the future, which was echoed by the anonymous source that initially told The Sun about the breakup (the U.K. outlet broke the news ahead of the pair's Twitter confirmations). “This is definitely the end for now, but this isn’t a bitter split and they both have respect for each other,” the source said. “It’s a mutual decision so no one has completely ruled out a reunion in the future, but for now that’s not where their heads are at.”

So why did Gigi and Zayn split in the first place? According to The Sun, their conflicting work schedules had them spending a ton of time apart and they ended things earlier in the month. “The reality is that they’ve grown apart,” the source said. “They have crazy work schedules that would put pressure on any relationship.”

If that is the reason behind the split, Malik’s quotes to Billboard in November take on new light. “It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules],” he said. “It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her.”

Perhaps Malik’s disorganization finally got to Hadid, or she just got sick of bouncing back and forth between New York, L.A., and London just to spend time with her man. We may never know the real reason behind their breakup, but we do know one thing: They made one heck of a cute couple. The duo wasn’t shy about showing off their relationship on social media, and they often showed up to support each other at events and fashion shows.

If we had been really paying attention to their social media accounts, though, it might have become obvious that they had started posting far fewer photos and videos of each other as of late. Hadid’s last post with her ex-boyfriend in it was on Jan. 12. It showed off his “birthday boogie.”

Meanwhile, the model last appeared on Malik’s Instagram on Nov. 1 in a photo showing off their superhero Halloween costumes.

Considering it’s been over two months since they last appeared on each other’s social media, this relationship could have ended privately weeks ago without the public’s knowledge.