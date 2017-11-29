Here's Why Celebrities Are Posting About Libya

In mid-November, CNN issued a harrowing report from Libya in which the outlet obtained footage of what appeared to be refugees being sold into slavery.

After Libyan authorities were alerted to CNN’s report, the Libyan Government of National Accord released a statement denouncing the slave trade and explaining that the country does not have the resources to fight the epidemic alone.

“[Libya] is going through difficult times which affected its own citizens as well. It is, therefore, not fair to assume responsibility for the consequences of this immigration, which everyone unanimously agreed that addressing this phenomenon exceeds the national capacities," the statement read.

Michael Stewart/WireImage; Jim Spellman/WireImage; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In order to put these horrific trades to an end, people are bringing awareness to the under-reported issue by posting their reactions on social media. And celebrities are among those who are using their platforms speak to their followers about it.

Stars are sharing their outrage across the web—scroll down below to read (and watch) their powerful statements:



Bella Hadid

Pharrell Williams

Cardi B



T.I.

Absolutely no words.

Bringing awareness to this atrocity is

THE ABSOLUTE LEAST we can do.

I'm truly disgusted by the thought of this being possible in this day & age. It's repulsive!!! Don't let this ride.... repost. Kill Your Masters!!!! - @KillerMike voice pic.twitter.com/Ftm3lsJEcX — T.I. (@Tip) November 28, 2017

LL Cool J

The slave trade in Libya must be stopped. The west used Military force to help the rebels remove Gaddafi. I believe that gives the West the moral obligation to get this country back on a healthy footing. Remove the slave holders by force and help establish a stable leadership — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) November 28, 2017

Kris Jenner

Naomi Campbell

#SWIPE I’m taking time out of my mourning period to address this issue which is shocking and in human #stoplibyaslavetrade #enditnow #progressnotregress 💔💔🙏🏾 #please #REPOST #staywoke #shinealightonslavery A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Nov 27, 2017 at 2:34pm PST

Sean Combs