Here's Why Celebrities Are Posting About Libya

In mid-November, CNN issued a harrowing report from Libya in which the outlet obtained footage of what appeared to be refugees being sold into slavery.
After Libyan authorities were alerted to CNN’s report, the Libyan Government of National Accord released a statement denouncing the slave trade and explaining that the country does not have the resources to fight the epidemic alone.
“[Libya] is going through difficult times which affected its own citizens as well. It is, therefore, not fair to assume responsibility for the consequences of this immigration, which everyone unanimously agreed that addressing this phenomenon exceeds the national capacities," the statement read.
In order to put these horrific trades to an end, people are bringing awareness to the under-reported issue by posting their reactions on social media. And celebrities are among those who are using their platforms speak to their followers about it.
Stars are sharing their outrage across the web—scroll down below to read (and watch) their powerful statements: