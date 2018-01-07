Why Are Actresses Wearing Black to the Golden Globes?

Wondering why is everyone wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes? If you tune into the arrivals tonight, you'll notice many actresses wearing that color on the red carpet. This isn't merely a fashion trend, however—it's a powerful statement against a toxic dark side of Hollywood's culture.

Actresses are wearing black to the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood—an issue that's been brought to light in recent months as dozens of women came forward to report the sexual misconduct of numerous male directors and actors. The red carpet "blackout" is a sign of unity and solidarity among actresses, many of whom recently launched the Time’s Up movement.

“I truly believe 2018 will be the era of accountability, and I can’t think of a better way to kick it off,” Cristina Ehrlich, stylist for big-name stars like Penelope Cruz and Brie Larson, recently told TIME. “The red carpet is watched globally and is therefore an incredible platform for and the perfect place for this sort of demonstration. Where in the past the red carpet has been about glitz and glamour, this year it isn’t about standing out, it’s about standing together and speaking out.”

The ladies won't be the only ones in somber colors, either. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who clients include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, confirmed that many actors are choosing to wear black, as well.

"Because everyone keeps asking me... YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes," Urbinati wrote on Instagram.

The Golden Globes blackout is a powerful statement of unity in Hollywood, and we can't wait to see it unfold tonight.