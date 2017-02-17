Whole Foods Is Offering a Major Discount on National Drink Wine Day

February 17, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Ladies and gents, get your corkscrews ready. Saturday, Feb. 18, is National Drink Wine Day, and Whole Foods is offering a helpful deal. For one day only, all Criterion Cellars wines are 20 percent off at every Whole Foods Market where they are sold.

No matter what type of vino you prefer, there's a bottle for you. The brand now offers 10 varieties of wine, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Chianti Classico, Mendoza Malbec Reserva, Pinot Grigio, Rioja Reserva, Carménère Reserva, Chablis, and Barolo.

Personally, I'll be reaching for a bottle of Malbec or Barolo in chilly N.Y.C. this Saturday, but a fruity white Pinot Grigio or Chablis would be the perfect companion if you're jetting off somewhere warm for President's Day weekend.

Walk, don't run, to your nearest Whole Foods to best take advantage of the one-day deal. Forget just one bottle: We'll be stocking up for the season.

Excuse us while we dust off our wine racks.

